Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 524,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,059. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.