Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

IDXX stock traded up $9.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.82. 526,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.08 and its 200 day moving average is $514.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

