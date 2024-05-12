1,674 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by Marest Capital LLC

Marest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for about 0.3% of Marest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,326,000 after buying an additional 130,745 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.03. The stock had a trading volume of 95,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,692. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

