Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.27. The company had a trading volume of 296,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,379. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.