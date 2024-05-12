Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $38.66 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.0% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $27.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,332.80. 1,629,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,308.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $617.99 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

