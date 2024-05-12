Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.77. 4,536,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,134. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.