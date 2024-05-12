Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

ROST traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $133.48. 1,793,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

