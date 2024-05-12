Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 96,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. 5,490,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.