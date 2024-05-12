Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Sonoco Products accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sonoco Products worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

