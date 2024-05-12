Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,483. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $329.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

