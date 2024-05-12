CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CACI International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.33. 76,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,849. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $293.69 and a 12 month high of $432.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.73 and a 200 day moving average of $351.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.