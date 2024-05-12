Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.23% of Starwood Property Trust worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STWD traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.22. 2,498,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,371. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

