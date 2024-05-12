Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 828,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

