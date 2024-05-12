Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

