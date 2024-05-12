Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,471 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

