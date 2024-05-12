MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
MicroVision Stock Performance
MVIS stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 6,924,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,091. MicroVision has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
