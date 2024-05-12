INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.45%.

INmune Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 148,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,299. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.92.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

