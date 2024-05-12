INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.45%.
INmune Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 148,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,299. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.92.
INmune Bio Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than INmune Bio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.