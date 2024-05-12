LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 1,406,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $64,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

