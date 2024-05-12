Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of MIRM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 429,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

