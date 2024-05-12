ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of ASMVY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $43.43.
ASMPT Company Profile
