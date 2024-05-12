Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

