Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $197.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $192.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.08.

Shares of RL stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $167.15. 751,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,356. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $2,212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

