RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.28.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 961,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

