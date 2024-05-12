Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 343,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,881. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $571.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,175 shares of company stock worth $3,259,339. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

