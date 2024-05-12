Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $84.00 at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 5,918.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,934 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Shopify by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

