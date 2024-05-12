JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.1 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock traded down $7.61 on Friday, reaching $33.01. 9,102,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

