JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), reports. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million.

JFrog Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ FROG traded down $7.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 9,102,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,078. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,436,256.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,892,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

