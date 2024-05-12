Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.28. 145,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,510. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $58,687,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $56,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 585,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,821,000 after acquiring an additional 177,943 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.