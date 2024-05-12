Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,608,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

