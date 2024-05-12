Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 628.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $306.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.97. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.18 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.