Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after buying an additional 149,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $407.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.79. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

