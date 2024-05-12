Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,693.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,508.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,554.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

