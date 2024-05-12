Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NVTS has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.52. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after buying an additional 1,064,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $410,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

