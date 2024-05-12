BMO Capital Markets Raises Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $120.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.17.

NYSE INGR opened at $120.22 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,108. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $82,272,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

