JMP Securities Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 738,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.