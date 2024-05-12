JMP Securities Trims Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Target Price to $20.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $134,879,000. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,824,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

