Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $65.19 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,252.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $221,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,852 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,105. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.