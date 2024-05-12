Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at BTIG Research

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

TDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

TDW stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,479 shares of company stock worth $27,767,870. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,322,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

