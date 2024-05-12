Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSQ

Townsquare Media Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 75.73% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -31.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $383,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,760.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bill Wilson sold 391,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $4,837,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,439,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $383,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,760.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,886,934 shares of company stock worth $35,653,276. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.