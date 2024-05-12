Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $917.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $623.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.90. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $422.07 and a 12-month high of $666.67.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 543 shares of company stock valued at $292,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

