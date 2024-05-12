Bank of America Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $87.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management now owns 45,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,035,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.