Park National (NYSE:PRK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Park National Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. 31,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Park National has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

