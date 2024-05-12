Barclays Trims Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price to $84.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,801. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,726,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $373,684,000 after buying an additional 879,232 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 162.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 768,432 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 475,683 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 453,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

