Wells Fargo & Company Raises Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $24.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSCR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 3,555,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

