Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ebara Trading Down 2.6 %
EBCOY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549. Ebara has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.
Ebara Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.