Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ebara Trading Down 2.6 %

EBCOY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549. Ebara has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

