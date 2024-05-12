Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 583.6% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 83,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

