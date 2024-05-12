Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Janover Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNVR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,706. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Janover had a negative return on equity of 74.47% and a negative net margin of 168.45%.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

