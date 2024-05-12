WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEED Price Performance

WEED stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 16,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,205. WEED has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

