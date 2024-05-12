ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 1,695,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,412. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.2% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

