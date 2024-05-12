Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 496.3% in April

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 496.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GTEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

